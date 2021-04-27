VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team swept Seeger 5-0 on Tuesday in a Wabash River Conference action.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each had wins in singles for Fountain Central , while the teams of Paige Scheurich and Emily Jimenez and Tyler Bowling and Marylee Muniz each won in doubles.
The Mustangs are 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the WRC.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Seeger 0
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Addsion Shrader 6-3, 6-1; Haley Webb (FC) def. Gwyn Stephen 6-0, 6-1; Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Kaylee Brown 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles —Paige Scheurich-Emily Jimenez (FC) def. Ellen McDonald-Ashylnn Simpson 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Bowling-Marylee Muniz (FC) def. Carly Cunningham-Madeline Hays 6-1, 6-3
