ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team rolled through Parke Heritage 5-0 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Emily Jimenez and Alydia Mellady and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett each won.
Fountain Central improves to 2-0 overall and in the WRC.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Rockville, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Parke Heritage 0
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) Def. Hannah O'Brien 6-2, 6-0. Haley Webb (FC) def. Rebekah Ayres 6-2, 6-0. Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Jenna Brown 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Emily Jimenez-Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Grace Ramsay-Kristen Wood 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. Marylee Muniz0Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Katelyn Williams-Hannah Thurman 6-3, 6-2.
Records — Fountain Central 2-0 overall, 2-0 in Wabash River Conference. Parke Heritage 2-1, 1-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.