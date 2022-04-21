GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team cruised to a 5-0 win over Greencastle on Thursday.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez all won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Emily Jimenez and Alydia Mellady and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won.
The Mustangs are 5-0 and will play at the Western Boone Invitational on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Greencastle, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Greencastle 0
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Maddie Landry 7-5, 1-6, 6-3. Haley Webb (FC) def. Caroline Gooch 6-1, 6-0, Angela Gonzazlez (FC) def. Sophie Riggle 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles — Emily Jimenez-Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Bella Monnett-Liberty Amis 6-0, 6-1. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Gabi Merrell-Kadence Shander 6-2, 6-1.
Records — Fountain Central 5-0 overall
