CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team swept South Vermillion on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez won in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Emily Jimenez and Alydia Mellady and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won.
The Mustangs are 3-0 overall and in the Wabash River Conference and will face Attica on Monday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Clinton, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, South Vermillion 0
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Jessica Servis 6-0, 6-0. Haley Webb (FC) def. Ameila Craig 6-0, 6-0. Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Shirley Kennedy 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Emily Jimenez-Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Cora Cottrell-Lean Sampson 6-0, 6-0. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Emily Vaughn-Taylor Inman 6-3, 6-0.
