VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team was able to shutout Lafayette Jefferson 5-0 on Tuesday.
Haley Webb, Alydia Mellady and Josie Harshberger each had singles wins for the Mustangs, while the teams of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett and Kendall Eberly and Laney Hoagland each won in doubles.
The Mustangs are 9-2 and will face Crawfordsville on Wednesday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Lafayette Jefferson 0
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Emily Riley 6-0, 6-0. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Briselda Aquino 6-0, 6-0. Josie Harshberger (FC) def. Ava Brittinger 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Ashley Perez-Maggie Bullock 6-1, 6-2. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland (FC) def Amelia McAuliff-Cameron Helton 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.
Records — Fountain Central 9-2 overall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.