THORNTOWN, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team took second at the Western Boone Invitational on Saturday with a 2-1 record.
Haley Webb was 3-0 at No. 1 singles for the Mustangs while the team of Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett was 3-0 at No. 1 doubles.
The Mustangs will play Clinton Prairie on Monday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Thorntown, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Speedway 0
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Daniella Galvez 6-3, 6-1. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Alex Delisle 6-2, 6-1. Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Dan Htoo 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Isabel Moreno-Hser Ler 6-3, 6-1. Kendall Eberly-Josie Harshbarger (FC) def. Taylor Ridge-Olivia Johnson 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.
Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Fountain Central 2
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Caitlin Thompson 6-0, 6-0. Ella Thompson (LCC) def. Alydia Mellady 6-2, 2-6, 10-5. Anna Foerg (LCC) def. Kendall Eberly 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Hannah Prickett-Marylee Muniz (FC) def. Bliss Ulrey-Ella Henry 6-4, 1-6, 10-8. Maddie Stapleton-Caroline Bordenet (LCC) def. Josie Harshbarger-Laney Hoagland 6-0, 6-1.
Fountain Central 3, Western Boone 1
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Addie Jones. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Leelah Fettig 6-2, 6-1. Abby Brunty (WB) def. Josie Harshbarger 6-4, 6-3
Doubles — Hannah Prickett-Marylee Muniz (FC) def. Janie Ramson-Isabel Adams 6-2, 6-3. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland (FC) leading Cami Baird-Mallory Hayden 6-3, 4-1, susp..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.