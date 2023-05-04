VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — After the match was postponed on April 20, the Fountain Central girls tennis team finished things with Greencastle on Thursday.
The Mustangs lost the match 5-0 and will try to regroup on Tuesday against South Putnam.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Greencastle 5, Fountain Central 0
Singles — Allie Landry (G) def. Haley Webb 6-0, 6-1. Maddie Landry (G) def. Alydia Mellady 7-5, 6-3. Addie Fowler (G) def. Josie Harshbarger, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles — Sophia Riggle-Caroline Gooch (G) def. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett 6-0, 6-4. Bella Monnett-Liberty Amis (G) def. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland 6-4, 6-4.
Records — Fountain Central 9-4 overall
