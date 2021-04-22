VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team was no match for Greencastle as they lost 4-1.
The team of Paige Scheurich and Emily Jimenez won in doubles for the Mustangs.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Greencastle 4, Fountain Central 1
Singles — Molly Ramey (G) def. Lillie Fishero 6-2, 6-0l Maddie Landry (G) def. Haley Webb 6-3, 5-7, 10-5; Ally Schimpf (G) def. Angela Gonzalez 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Paige Scheurich-Emily Jimenez (FC) def. Faith Hartman-Allison Fajt 6-2, 2-1, retired; Caroline Gooch-Sophie Riggle (G) def. Tyler Bowling-Marylee Munix 6-3, 6-0.
Records — Fountain Central 3-2 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.