CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team was able to beat Southmont 3-2 on Wednesday.
Haley Webb and Alydia Mellady each won in singles for Fountain Central, while the doubles team of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won for the Mustangs, who will travel to the Western Boone Tournament on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Southmont 2
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Hanna Long 7-6 (4), 6-4. Alydia Mellady (FC) def, Marley Jones 6-3, 6-2. Kila Johnson (SM) def. Josie Harshbarger 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Olivia Surface-Courtlyn Carpenter 6-0, 6-0. Haylee Hall-Jozee Jones (SM) def. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland 6-1, 7-5.
