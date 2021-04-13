VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central got its first win of the season with a 3-2 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each had singles wins for the Mustangs, who are 1-1 and will face Benton Central on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Parke Heritage 2
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Cassie Clark 6-0, 6-4; Haley Wbb (FC) def. Olivia Branam 6-0, 6-2; Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Gillian Jeffers 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Jillian Gregg-Grace Ramsay (PH) de. Emily Jimenez-Paige Scheurich 6-2, 6-2; Hannah O'Brien-Kristen Wood (PH) def. Tyler Bowling-Marylee Muniz 6-1, 6-2.
Records — Fountain Central 1-1 overall
