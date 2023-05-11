OXFORD, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team lost 4-1 to Benton Central to end the regular season on Thursday.
Haley Webb won in singles for the Mustangs, who will play in the Wabash River Conference tournament on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Oxford, Ind.
Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Kjailyn Yadon 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-2. Rachel Tolen (BC) def. Alydia Mellady 6-4, 6-4. Ainsley Harrell (BC) def. Josie Harshbarger 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Sophie Cobb-Ellie Wetli (BC) def. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett 6-0, 7-5. Kourtney Sarult-Haley Todd def. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland 6-2, 6-0.
Records — Fountain Central 11-6 overall.
