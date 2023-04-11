VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team evened its record to 1-1 on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Parke Heritage.
Alydia Mellady and Josie Harshbarger won in singles for the Mustangs, while the team of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett won in doubles.
The Mustangs will face South Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Parke Heritage 2
Singles —Laura Hansmann (PH) def. Haley Webb 6-2, 6-4. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Jenna McVay 6-1, 6-3. Josie Harshbarger (FC) def. Rebekah Ayres 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Josie Bodine-Hannah Thurman 6-1, 6-0. Emma Patton-Lily Rosevelt (PH) def. Laney Hoagland-Kendall Eberly 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (10).
