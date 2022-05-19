VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team cruised to a 4-1 win in the first match of an IHSAA Sectional on Thursday.
The doubles teams of Emily Jimenez and Alydia Mellady and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett won for the Mustangs, while Lillie Fishero and Haley Webb each had wins in singles.
The Mustangs will face Attica on Friday in a semifinal match.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
IHSAA Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Benton Central 1
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Kinlyn Yadon 6-4, 6-2. Haley Webb def. Emma Besse 6-0, 6-0. Rachel Tolen (BC) Def. Angela Gonzalez 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
Doubles — Emily Jimenez-Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Sophia Cobb-Paige Creek 7-6 (5), 6-3. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Lydia Doyle-Kourtney Sarault 6-3, 6-2.
