VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team won all of its singles matches as the Mustangs beat Benton Central 4-1.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each won in singles for the Mustangs while the doubles team of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett also won for Fountain Central, who is 13-1.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Benton Central 1
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Kinlyn Ydon 6-1, 6-4. Haley Webb (FC) def. Emma Besse 6-4, 6-1. Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Rachel Tolen 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles — Sophie Cobb0Paige Creek (BC) def. Emily Jimenez-Alydia Mellady 7-6 (2), 1-6, 11-9. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Alydia Doyle-Kourtney Sarault 7-5, 6-2.
Records — Fountain Central 13-1 overall, Benton Central 9-3 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.