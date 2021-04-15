OXFORD, Ind. — For the second straight day, the Fountain Central girls tennis team's singles players drove the team to a win.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez won in singles for the Mustangs, who beat Benton Central 3-2.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Oxford, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Benton Central 2
Singles — Lillie Fishero (FC) def. Jenna Fleming 6-0, 6-1; Haley Webb (FC) def. Kinlyn Yadon 6-1, 6-2; Angela Gonzalez (FC) def. Amsley Harrel 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Lilly Cobb -Devan Plummer (BC) def. Emily Jimenez-Paige Scheurich 6-2, 6-2; Paige Creek-Rachel Tolen (BC) def. Tyler Bowling-Marlee Muniz 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Records — Fountain Central 2-1.
