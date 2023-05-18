VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team advanced to an IHSAA sectional final on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Attica.
Haley Webb, Alydia Mellady and Josie Harshbarger each had wins in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett and Kendall Eberly and Laney Hoagland also got wins.
The Mustangs will take on Benton Central in Friday's final. The Bison beat Covington 4-1 in Thursday's other semifinal. The team of Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet got the lone win for the Trojans.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
IHSAA Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Adyson Goodwin 6-0, 6-2. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Libby Peterson 6-0, 6-1. Josie Harshbarger (FC) Def. Julia Becker 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Molly Peterson-Lilyjah Sichts 6-0, 6-0. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Aubree Jones-Gwen Duncan 6-0, 6-0.
Benton Central 4, Covington 1
Singles — Kinlin Yadon (BC) def. Peyton Brown 6-2, 6-2. Rachel Tolen (BC) def. Halley Grady 6-2, 6-2. Amsley Harrell (BC) def. Kendall Shumaker 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Addison Strueuer-Lilly Hacquet (FC) def. Ellie Wetli-Sophie Cobb 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0. Kourtney Sarault-Hayley Todd (BC) def. Trinity Cope-Isabella Lynch 6-4, 6-2.
