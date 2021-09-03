EDWARDSVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team had an successful first day at the Heather Bradshaw Invitational on Friday, beating Belleville West 7-2 and Highland 9-0.
Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens and Reese Rundle each won both of their singles matches for the Vikings while the doubles teams of Hotsinpiller and Towne and Rundle and Cici Brown won both of their matches.
The Vikings will face Teutopolis today in the finals of the Challenger bracket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.