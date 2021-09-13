Danville logo

BLOOMINGTON — Danville junior Lexi Ellis along with the No. 2 doubles team of Cici Brown and Reese Rundle earned second-place finishes at the 13-team Bloomington Purple Invitational on Saturday.

Ellis, playing at No. 1 singles, advanced to the championship match with straight-set wins over Meg Moser of Normal Community and Lucy Gardner of Morton. In the championship match, Madelin Gentry of Normal West defeated Ellis 6-1, 6-0.

Brown and Rundle reached the championship match with wins over teams from Bloomington and Belleville West before falling to the team from St. Charles North, 6-3, 6-3.

In addition to a pair of second-place finishes, the Vikings also got a third at No. 1 doubles from the team of Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller, while Brooklynn Behrens took 5th at No. 2 singles. 

In the team portion of the event, Danville finished second with 28 points as St. Charles North claimed the title with 33 points.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you