DANVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team started the season on Friday with wins over Belleville West and Belleville East.
Lexi Ellis, Anna Houpt, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Cici Brown and Brooklynn Behrens each won in singles in a 9-0 win over Belleville West. Ellis and Houpt, Towne and Hotsinpiller and Reese Rundle and Brown won in doubles.
Against Belleville East, Houpt, Towne, Brown and Rundle won in singles, while Hotsinpiller and Towne and Rundle and Brown win in doubles.
The Vikings will play in the Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Danville 9, Belleville West 0
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Olivia Elskant 6-0, 6-1, Anna Houpt (D) def. Morgan Keefe 6-4, 6-2. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Taylor Tieman 6-3, 6-2. Ava Towne (D) def. Megan Bemasco 6-1, 6-2. CiCi Brown (D) def. Chloe Brown 6-1, 6-0. Brooklynn Behrens (D) def. Caroline Whitney 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Ellis-Houpt def. Elskart-Tieman 6-2, 6-1. Towne-Hotsinpiller def. Keefe-Lucy Wilson. Reese Rundle-Brown (D) def. Brown-Whitney 6-0, 6-2.
Danville 6, Belleville East 3
Singles — Kylee DelVeechio (BE) def. Lexi Ellis 6-3, 6-4. Paisley Struewing (BE) def. Josie Hotsinpiller 6-2, 6-4. Anna Houpt (D) def. Majorie Hathaway 6-2, 6-1. Ava Towne (D) def. Caroline Stelling 6-3, 6-1. Cici Brown (D) def. Olvia Perseda 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — Hathaway-Struewing def. Houpt-Ellis 4-6, 6-2, 10-5. Hotsinpiller-Towne def. DelVecchio-Stelling 6-2, 6-3. Rundle-Brown def. Pereda-Nuemeyer 7-5, 6-1.
