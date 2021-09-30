DANVILLE — After a week where they were not in full strength, the Danville girls tennis team finally got everyone together on Thursday.
The fully-loaded Vikings ended up beating Champaign Centennial 9-0.
Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle won in singles for Danville, while Ellis and Behrens, Towne and Hotsinpiller and Rundle and Brown teamed up for doubles wins.
The Vikings will travel to Bloomington this weekend for a tournament.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Danville 9, Champaign Centennial 0
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Sandhya Subbiah 6-1, 6-3, Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Anna Park 6-1, 6-0, Ava Towne (D) def. Yehyhn Nam 6-1, 6-1, Brooklyn Behrens (D) def. Aasiha Patel 6-1, 6-0, Cici Brown (D) def. Kayleigh Cox 6-0, 6-1, Reese Rundle (D) def. Allison Henning 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ellis-Behrens def Subbiah-Sagiv 6-4, 6-2. Towne-Hotsinpiller def. Park-Nam 7-5, 6-1. Rundle-Brown def. Patel-Cox, 6-3, 6-0.
