DANVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team started the season on Friday with two matches against Belleville East and Belleville West at the Danville Tennis Club.
The Vikings would beat Belleville West 7-1, but lost to Belleville East 6-3.
Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle each won in singles for Danville against Belleville West and the doubles teams of Towne and Hotsinpiller, Brown and Rundle and Ellis and Hannah Schroeder all won.
Against Belleville East, Hotsinpiller, Towne and Rundle each won in singles.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Danville 8, Belleville West 1
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Mari Peller 6-4, 6-2. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Hailey Neal 7-6 (7-5), 6-1. Ava Towne (D) defe. Maddie Kineke 6-0, 6-2. Cici Brown (D) def. Caroline Koch 6-0, 6-3. Reese Rundle (D) def. Taylor Tieman 6-0, 6-4. Megan Keef (W) def. Hannah Schroeder 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles — Towne-Hotsinpiller def. Peller-Neal 8-2. Brown-Rundle def. Kineke-Koch 8-1. Ellis-Schroeder def. Tieman-Keef 8-2.
At Danville Tennis Courts
Belleville East 6, Danville 3
Singles — Kylie Delveechio (BE) def. Lexi Ellis 7-5, 6-3. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Paisley Sturing 6-4, 6-4. Ava Towne (D) def. Maya Hathaway 6-2, 6-4. Brodie Roach (BE) def. Cici Brown 6-1, 6-1. Reese Rundle (D) def. Jeanne Cullen 6-1, 6-4. Reese Attepator (BE) def. Hannah Schroeder 6-0, 6-1
Doubles — Delvecchio-Roach def. Towne-Hotsinpiller 8-6. Hathaway-Sturing 8-4. Cullen Attepator (BE) def. Ellis Schroeder 8-5.
