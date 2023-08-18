DANVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team started the season on Friday with a 5-4 win over Belleville East and a 6-3 loss to Belleville West at the Danville Tennis Club.
Against Belleville East, Anna Houpt, Aliya Morgan, Lexi Foley and Samantha Brown won in singles for the Vikings, while the doubles team of Brown and Morgan also won.
Houpt and Morgan won in singles against Belleville West, while Houpt and Reese Rundle won in doubles.
The Vikings will continue their first weekend of action on Saturday at the Centennial Tennis Tournament.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Danville 5, Belleville East 4
Singles —Anna Houpt (D) def. Kylee Delvecchio 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), Paisley Struewing (BE) def. Reese Rundle 6-1, 6-1. Caroline Skilling (BE) def. Maya Towne 6-0, 6-1, Aliyah Morgan (D) def. Alex Randolph 6-4, 6-0. Lexi Foley (D) def. Maya Johnson 7-6 (4), 6-2. Samantha Brown (D) def. Cierra Peppers 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Delvecchio-Struewing def. Houpt-Rundle 8-3, Skilling-Randolph (BE) def. Towne-Foley 8-1, Morgan-Brown def. Johnson-Peppers 8-5.
Belleville West 6, Danville 3
Singles — Anna Houpt (D) def. Olivia Eiskant 6-4, 6-2, Taylor Tieman (BW) def. Reese Rundle, Morgan Seagle (BW) def. Maya Towne 6-1, 6-0. Aliyah Morgan (D) def. Megan Bernasco 6-4, 7-5. Brynn Campo (BW) def. Lexi Foley 6-4, 6-1. Josie Coughlin (BW) def. Samantha Brown 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — Houpt-Rundle def. Eiskant-Tieman 8-4, Bernasco-Campo (BW) def. Foley-Towen 8-5. Seagle-Coughlin (BW) def. Morgan-Brown 8-0.
Records — Danville 1-1 overall
