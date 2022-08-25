DANVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team made quick work of Normal Community on Wednesday, winning 8-1 at the Danville Tennis Courts.
Anna Houpt, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle each had singles wins for the Vikings, while the doubles teams of Lexi Ellis and Houpt, Towne and Hotsinpiller and Brown and Rundle each picked up wins.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Singles — Kruthi Sudhir (NC) def. Lexi Ellis 6-0, 6-0. Anna Houpt (D) def. Rhea Kumar 6-0, 6-3. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Ashley Walls 6-0, 6-0. Ava Towne (D) def. Reese Michaels 6-1, 6-0. Cici Brown (D) def. Ivy George 6-2, 7-5. Reese Rundle-Marissa Chang 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Houpt-Ellis def. Sudhir-Kumar 9-8 (8-6). Towne-Hotsinpiller (D) def. George-Michaels 8-4. Brown-Rundle (D) def. Chang-Walls 8-2.
