BUFFALO GROVE — The Danville girls tennis team finished the first day of the IHSA Class 1A state meet in sixth place on Thursday.
Lexi Ellis went the farthest for the Vikings in singles, beating Norridge Ridgewood's Maya Petryszak 6-3, 6-1 and Benton's Taylor Moore in the second round 6-0, 6-2 before falling to Chicago University's Emma Baker 6-0, 6-0.
Ellis will play in the consolation bracket on Friday against Troy Triad's Jocelynn Carmody.
Brooklynn Behrens lost to Richmond-Burton's Savannah Webb 6-0, 6-2 and fell to Belleville Althoff Catholic's Natalie Cohn 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, the team of Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne beat Normal University's Maggie Feely and Krithi Kandury 6-0, 6-1 and Oak Park Fenwick's Rachel Abraham and Maeve Paris 6-3, 6-1 before losing to Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen of Teutopolis 6-0, 6-2. Hotsinpiller and Towne will take part in consolation bracket play Friday against Rochester's Julia Musgrave and Reagan Martyn.
The team of Reese Rundle and CiCi Brown lost to Chatham Glenwood's Amber Ehrlich and Simmi Mander 6-0, 6-1 and beat Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge's Breanna Pollack and Grace Kerkbashian 6-1, 6-3 in the consolation bracket before falling to Anna Beth Woolf and Danielle Savin of Winnetka North Shore Country Day 6-2, 6-1.
Schlarman Academy's Maya Jenny started her journey by losing to Ottawa's Ella Marvel 6-2, 6-0. Jenny would beat Iiiana Maier of Palos Heights Chicago Christian 6-2, 6-2 before losing in the second round to LaSalle-Peru's Carlie Miller 6-3, 6-1.
