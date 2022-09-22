URBANA — After shutting out Schlarman Academy on Wednesday, the Danville High girls tennis team got its second straight shut out on Thursday, 9-0, over Urbana.
Lexi Ellis, Anna Houpt, Josie Hotsinpiller, Cici Brown, Reese Rundle and Brooklynn Behrens each had singles wins, while the teams of Ellis and Houpt, Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne and Rundle and Brown each won doubles matches.
The Vikings will stay on the road on Saturday to play Normal West.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Urbana
Danville 9, Urbana 0
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Alisa Tangmunarunteit 6-1, 6-1. Anna Houpt (D) def. Luna Morales 6-1, 6-2. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Eisla Madigan 6-0, 6-0. Cici Brown (D) def. Larelie Yau 6-0, 4-6, 10-3. Reese Rundle (D) def. Halie Thompson 6-2, 6-0. Brooklynn Behrens (D) def. Matila Pounginjai 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Ellis-Houpt def. Tangmunarunteit-Morales 6-0, 6-1. Hotsinpiller-Ava Towne def. Thompson-Yau. Rundle-Brown def. Madigan-Pounginjai 6-0, 6-0.
