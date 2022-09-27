DANVILLE — Monday was a bittersweet day for Danville girls tennis coach Kathy Houpt and her five senior players.
First off, it was a celebration with an overflow crowd coming to Danville Tennis Center to see the Vikings dispatch the Champaign Central Maroons 9-0 in a Big 12 Conference dual match.
But, it was also the final dual for the five seniors — four of them have been a part of the program since their freshman season leading Danville to both a Big 12 Conference title last year but also a IHSA Class 1A Sectional title.
On Monday, Lexi Ellis won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1. Josie Hotsinpiller won at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0. Ava Towne won at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-1. While Cici Brown won at No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-1.
Ellis then teamed with Anna Houpt to win 8-6 at No. 1 doubles. Hotsinpiller and Towne paired up to win at No. 2 doubles 8-3 while Brown and Reese Rundle won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.
The other senior honored on Monday night was Hannah Schroeder.
For a complete recap of Monday's match see Thursday's editions of the Commercial-News
