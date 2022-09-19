DUNLAP — The Danville High girls tennis team battled to take second in Saturday's Dunlap Tournament.
The Vikings started the day with a 4-1 win over the Dunlap Maroon team. Cici Brown and Reese Rundle won in singles, while the teams of Lexi Ellis and Anna Houpt and Josie Hotsinpiller and Brooklynn Behrens won in doubles.
Danville would get past Peoria Richwoods 3-2 as Hotsinpiller and Behrens won in singles and Rundle and Brown won in doubles.
In the final, the Vikings lost to host Dunlap 3-2. The teams of Houpt and Ellis and Hotsinpiller and Behrens won in doubles.
Danville will host Champaign Centennial on Tuesday.
