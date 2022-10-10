NORMAL — Winning Big 12 Conference championships are very special.
A year ago, the Danville Vikings had a flawless 6-0 final round, winning titles at No. 4, 5 and 6 singles to claim its first girls tennis title since 2013.
On Saturday, the Vikings went 5-1 in the final round and again won titles at No. 4, 5 and 6 singles to claim back-to-back league titles.
"It's amazing to be able to do that two years in a row,'' Danville coach Kathy Houpt said. "Last year, everything fell perfectly and it basically had to as well today.''
Danville and Normal Community were actually tied at 63-63 with the finals at No. 5 singles and No. 6 singles on the court and both matches featured the Vikings against the Lady Ironmen.
At almost the exact same moment, Danville senior Cici Brown and sophomore Reese Rundle finished over their conference-championship winning matches. Brown wont 6-2, 6-1, while Rundle won 6-0, 6-3.
"Right as it ended, the Normal coach told that we were tied,'' Houpt said. "So if we would have split those matches, we would have finished in a tie, but we won both to win our second straight outright title.''
For both Brown and Rundle, there was also the added pressure of wanting to get back to Danville for the Homecoming Dance.
"I think I play well under pressure,'' Brown said. "You don't want to panic yourself and go too fast. You just have to remain cool, calm and collected — keep making good shots.''
For Brown, it's the second year in a row that she has won at both singles and doubles in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
"It means a lot,'' she said. "I think it says a lot about how hard I've worked these past two years.
"I've always wanted to do the bet for my team and the best for myself. This year, I had to go all out because it's my senior year.''
While Brown and Rundle are both two-time champions in both singles and doubles, the Danville No. 2 doubles team of Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne made history on Friday.
That duo, referred to as "Team Jova" by their parents, completed an undefeated run, winning their fourth straight doubles title beating the team from Peoria Notre Dame 6-4, 6-2 in the finals.
"That was huge and it was so much fun,'' said Towne. "I think we played great together and knowing it was our last Big 12 — we gave it all we had to get the win.''
No one associated with Big 12 girls tennis could think of another duo that won four straight titles.
"I've never heard of anyone doing that before us,'' Towne said. "No matter if someone else did or not, I think it's a big accomplishment that we can always be proud of.''
Towne added an individual title at No. 4 singles on Saturday, while Hotsinpiller had to settle for a second-place finish.
"I hadn't played a lot of singles matches this year, but I've been working on my game,'' Towne said. "There is some similarities between singles and doubles, but it's also a very different game because you are out there by yourself.''
Senior Lexi Ellis took fifth at No. 1 singles for the Vikings, while freshman Anna Houpt was third at No. 2 singles. Ellis and Houpt paired up to take fourth at No. 1 doubles on Friday.
Up next for the Vikings is the IHSA Class 1A Sectional Tournament, which will be hosted by Champaign Centennial on Friday and Saturday. Danville will be looking for a second straight sectional title.
