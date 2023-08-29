DANVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team returned to action on Tuesday, but lost 7-2 to Chatham Glenwood at The Danville Tennis Center.
Anna Houpt won at No. 1 singles for the Vikings and teamed up with Reese Rundle to win at No. 1 doubles.
The Vikings will go to Edwardsville on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Chatham Glenwood 7, Danville 2
Singles — Anna Houpt (D) def. Samantha Shankland 6-0, 6-3. Simmi Mander (CG) def. Reese Rundle 6-4, 6-3. Ellie Surges (CG) def. Aliya Morgan 6-0, 6-0. Elise Destasio (CG) def. Maya Towne 6-1, 6-0. Haylie Heribrook (CG) def. Lexi Foley 6-1, 6-2. Kkik Mander (CG) def. Samantha Brown 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles — Houpt-Rundle def. Shankland-Simmi Mander 8-4. Destasio- Ostermerier def. Foley-Towne 8-2. Kiki Mander-Surges def. Brown-Morgan 8-2
