NORMAL — After the first day of the Big 12 Conference Tournament, the Danville girls tennis team leads by two points.
Friday consisted of doubles action as the team of Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller won the No. 2 doubles title for the fourth year in a row for the Vikings, while Reese Rundle and Cici Brown won No. 3 doubles and Anna Houpt and Lexi Ellis was fourth at No. 1 doubles.
The Vikings will try to clinch the title on Saturday for singles action.
