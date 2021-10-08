NORMAL — The Danville girls tennis team leads the Big 12 Conference tournament after Friday's double play.
The No. 2 doubles team of Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller were able to beat Urbana 6-0, 6-0, Normal West 6-2, 6-2 and Peoria Richwoods 6-2, 6-4 to take first for the third straight year.
At No. 3 Reese Rundle and CiCi Brown took first with wins over Peoria Notre Dame 6-0, 6-4, Bloomington 6-2, 6-1 and Normal West 6-3, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lexi Ellis and Brooklyn Behrens took fourth.,
The Vikings will start play in singles action Saturday at 9 a.m.
