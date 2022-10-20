While the Danville girls tennis team and Schlarman Academy's Maya Jenny are not in the championship bracket, they are still alive in the IHSA Class 1A tournament.
In singles action on Thursday, Reese Rundle won her first two matches over Mia Trudo of Normal University (7-6 (6), 6-1) and Skylar Moore of Carbondale (6-2, 6-3) before losing to Oak Park Fenwick's Lily Brecknock. Rundle will play in the fourth round of the consolation bracket on Friday against Flora' Lanie Carder
Joining Rundle in the consolation fourth round is Jenny, who beat Dunlap's Maya Baman (6-3, 7-6 (2)) but lost to Effingham St. Anthony's Emily Kowalke in the second round (6-1, 6-2) in the championship bracket. In the consolation bracket, Jenny beat Ruthie Manor of Highland (6-0, 6-0) and Chatham Glenwood's Samantha Shankland (6-2, 6-3). Jenny will take on Troy Triad's Jocelynn Carmody on Friday.
Also in singles, Danville's Cici Brown lost first round match to Arlington Heights St. Viator's Meredith Garcia (6-0, 6-1), won her first consolation match over Woodstock's Marta Fito (6-2, 6-2) and lost to Coal City's Abby Stlies (7-6 (3), 6-2) in the second round.
In doubles, the Danville teams of Anna Houpt and Lexi Ellis and Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller each won their first two matches before losing their third round championship match.
Houpt and Ellis beat Effingham's Alia-Jai Woomer and Izzy Volpi (6-0, 6-2) and Tessa Crawford and Elise Noble of Jerseyville (6-1, 6-2) before falling to Chicago University's Sanskriti Sarav and Paola Almeda (6-3, 6-3). They will face Dixon's Grace Ferguson and Leah Kuehl on Friday.
Towne and Hotsinpiller beat Washington's Hailey Gerlach and Elissa Roozenboom (6-1, 6-4) and Teutopolis' Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst (6-1, 7-5) before losing to Chicago Latin's Mia Bianco and Mia Lapiere (6-1, 6-4). They will face Elmhurst Timothy Christian's Clarissa Chen and Angie Tornabene on Friday.
Danville has a total team score of 13 after the first day, which is good for fifth.
