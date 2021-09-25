DANVILLE — For the first time ever, the Danville and Schlarman Academy girls tennis teams shared the court for real on Friday.
Both teams practice at the Danville Tennis Center throughout the season, but Friday was the first in-season match between the two teams with Danville winning 6-3.
“That’s cool because we have a very busy schedule and their schedule is smaller and we practice the same time that they practice, so it is good and it was something that is needed to be done,” Danville head coach Kathy Houpt said.
“Just the experience doing this is fantastic,” Schlarman coach Kerry Showers said. “It is the first time we are playing them since it is our second year, so we all know each other and it is great. Danville is tough and they are a great team, but the girls know them and we are enjoying this.
“Usually, we split the court in practice and tell each other that we will see them down to road, so for this to happen is great.”
The Vikings forfeited the No. 5 match and the No. 3 doubles match after forfeiting three matches on Thursday in a win over Urbana.
“(Thursday), we had four players and today we had five,” Houpt said. “Yesterday we forfeited two singles spots and a doubles spot, so we were down 3-0 at the start and we had to win five out of six matches to win and we did. Today Maya (Towne) came back and we had five and we forfeited a singles match and a doubles match, but it has been a great learning experience for these girls and it has been good.”
Houpt said that the loss of some players brought a chance for some younger players to get into the spotlight.
“Hannah Schroeder usually plays seven for us, won yesterday at No. 3 and won in doubles as well,” Houpt said. “Lexi Foley just started playing a month and a half ago and won a doubles match yesterday and a singles match today and Maya Towne played for us today, so it is good.”
Lexi Ellis beat Maya Jenny 6-0, 6-2, while Ava Towne won 6-0, 6-0 against Caroline Bogen, Schroeder beat Madi Watson 6-2, 6-3, Maya Towne beat Lilli Perez 6-4, 6-2 and Foley beat Anna Lehmann 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles Jenny and Bogen beat Ellis and Maya Towne 8-7, while Ava Towne and Schroeder beat Watson and Perez 8-0.
“I told Lexi and Ava that it is going to be tough to win, but it is good for these girls that they are playing,” Houpt said. “They are on-call and ready to go.”
Showers said that the second year for the Hilltopper program has seen the player go from learning to competing.
“Last year was just getting the girls to learn because a few of them had never played before, so we were trying to introduce the sport to them,” Showers said. “Now the girls love playing and played during the year and got better and this year, we are competitive. We have won a match against Watseka and some of the girls have own individual matches even if we lost as a team and to see their confidence grow, it has become more of a sport to them than to just go out and play. I can talk strategy with them more.”
Showers also hopes that with time, this cross-town match will be a little more competitive.
“We are happy to have the opportunity and you never know with the numbers,” Showers said. “We have nine this year with four girls who have never played, so we are getting new girls and we are blessed to come out here again and play and learn from the other teams as well. Hopefully, we will get more competitive each year.”
The Vikings will have two home matches next week and Houpt hopes that the rest of the team will be ready to go then.
“We play Central on Monday and on Tuesday, we play Bloomington and that will be great because they are coming here for the first time and that will be a good match,” Houpt said. “I hope we will have some of our players back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.