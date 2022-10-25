Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Rain. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.