BUFFALO GROVE — Danville girls tennis coach Kathy Houpt said last week before leaving for the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament that “every player and every match was going to matter” as the Vikings were trying to capture state hardware for the first time in school history.
The Lady Vikings got at least one win from all four of their state tournament entries and when the team of Lexi Ellis and Anna Houpt took fifth in doubles with a 6-7 (6), 6-2, (12-10) victory over the the Oak Park Fenwick team of Rachel Abraham and Maeve Paris, they had earned the school’s first trophy in the state girls tennis tournament.
“Every point matters and everyone can contribute,’’ said Houpt. “Everyone scored a point and we needed everyone because it came down to 1 point.’’
Fenwick claimed the Class 1A team title with 39 points with a 1st and 3rd in singles along with a 6th and a top-8 finish from its two doubles teams. Chicago Latin was second with 29 points and then Danville and Troy Triad tied for third with 19 points.
The Vikings absolutely had to have a win from Ellis and Houpt to get that state trophy.
“We had an idea from looking at the points, but we weren’t for sure with a tie how that would be decided,’’ said Ellis. “We just knew that if we won, we would have a chance to be third.’’
As Danville learned after the match, the state awards third-place trophies to both teams, there is no tiebreaker.
Not only did that win secure a trophy for their team, but Ellis and Houpt are the all-time highest finishing duo in school history. Lisa Buchanan and Kerry Simpson are the only other first-team all-state competitors for Danville as they took sixth in doubles back in 1978.
“I read somewhere if we placed fifth, we would make school history,’’ Ellis said.
And it wasn’t easy for Ellis and Houpt. After losing to state runners-up Sanskriti Sarav and Paola Almeda from Chicago University High in the third round, the Danville duo came back with three straight wins on Friday to reach the consolation semifinals.
“We were into Friday with a very positive mindset,’’ said Anna Houpt. “We both agreed that whatever happens, happens, but we were kind of on a mission to make it to Saturday.
“And when we got to Saturday, we knew that we didn’t have anything to lose and we just played our hardest.’’
According to Kathy Houpt, it was by far the best tennis that Ellis and Houpt had played this season.
“They played at a level that I didn’t even know they had in them,’’ she said. “They beat a team that was seeded in the 3-4 pod from Chicago Latin, then they beat a team that was seeded in the 5-8 pod and another one that was seeded in 9-16 pod. They were playing the best tennis that they could play. They peaked at just the right time.
“The only team to beat them (Sarav-Almeda) played for the state title.’’
While those five straight victories by Ellis and Houpt were an important part to Danville’s run to the third-place trophy, Kathy Houpt pointed out several other matches that were just as vital.
“Ava (Town) and Josie (Hotsinpiller) had an amazing comeback Friday morning,’’ said Kathy Houpt of their match against Clarissa Chen and Angie Tornabene of Elmhurst Timothy Christian. “They had lost the first set and they were down 5-3 in the second set. The came back to win the second set (7-5) and they killed it in the tiebreaker (10-3).
“In singles, we had Reese Rundle step up and win twice in the championship bracket to get us four points, including a win over a seeded player (Skylar Moore of Carbondale) in the second round. And when you have Cici Brown, who had a seeded player in the first round, coming back to win a match in the consolation bracket. Everyone was fighting for points. It was a complete team effort.’’
Danville along with the other three top teams, Fenwick, Chicago Latin and Troy Triad, were the only squads to get points from all four state tournament entries.
“That’s really cool,’’ Ellis said. “Just getting all six girls to state is an accomplishment and then having everyone win at least one match is a major accomplishment.’’
