DANVILLE — After playing Schlarman Academy for the first time on Friday, the Danville girls tennis team had another first on Tuesday as Bloomington came to visit for the first time in a dual meet.
In the end, the Vikings were able to beat the Purple Raiders 5-4.
Ava Towne, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle won in singles for Danville, while the teams of Josie Hotsinpiller and Towne and Brown and Rundle won in doubles.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Danville 5, Bloomington 4
Singles — M. Runyan (B) def. Lexi Ellis 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), G. Runyan (B) def. Josie Hotsinpiller 6-3, 6-1, Ava Towne (D) def. Bell 6-2, 6-2, Cici Brown (D) def. Nadkarni 6-2, 7-5, Reese Rundle (D) def. Dennis 6-1, 6-0, Lowell (B) def. Hannah Schroeder 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — G. Runyan-M. Runyan def. Ellis-Schroeder 8-1, Hotsinpiller-Towne def. Dennis-Bell 8-1, Brown-Rundle def. Nadkarni-Bafna 8-0.
