BUFFALO GROVE — The Danville girls tennis team already impressed in the local are.
In the last two day, they might have impressed the rest of the IHSA Class 1A teams at the state meet.
The Vikings ended their play on Friday and while no player will play in today’s final rounds, they are still in line for a top 10 finish or even possibly a top five finish.
“It was beyond good. We wanted to stay until tomorrow, but it was still pretty good,” Danville coach Kathryn Houpt said. “It is pretty cool. From winning conference and sectional and now this, it has been quite an ending to the season.”
Lexi Ellis started Thursday’s action beating Norridge Ridgewood’s Maya Petryszak 6-3, 6-1 and Benton’s Taylor Moore in the second round 6-0, 6-2 before falling to Chicago University’s Emma Baker 6-0, 6-0 in the third round.
On Friday, Ellis started in the fourth round of the consolation bracket and beat Troy Triad’s Jocelynn Carmody 6-1, 7-6 (6), beat Quincy Notre Dame’s Lia Quintero in the fifth round 7-5, 6-2 and lost to Elmhurst Timothy Christian’s Crystina Lee 6-1, 6-0.
“With her finish, she will be finishing between 9-12,” Houpt said. “She played the best tennis she has ever played these last two days and she was excited and felt good about it.”
In doubles, the team of Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne started Thursday with a wins over Normal University’s Maggie Feely and Krithi Kandury 6-0, 6-1 and Oak Park Fenwick’s Rachel Abraham and Maeve Paris 6-3, 6-1 before losing to Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen of Teutopolis 6-0, 6-2.
On Friday, the team beat Rochester’s Julia Musgrave and Reagan Martyn 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round of the consolation bracket before losing to Arlington Heights’ St. Viator’s Allison Jodoin and Meredith Garcia 6-0, 6-2.
“They finished between 13th-16th place and that is quite the accomplishment as well,” Houpt said. “To get wins in state is always great and to be in the top 16 is unbelievable. They work so well as a team and were excited to be there together.”
Brooklynn Behrens lost to Richmond-Burton’s Savannah Webb 6-0, 6-2 and fell to Belleville Althoff Catholic’s Natalie Cohn 6-2, 6-0 on Thursday, while the team of Reese Rundle and CiCi Brown lost to Chatham Glenwood’s Amber Ehrlich and Simmi Mander 6-0, 6-1 and beat Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge’s Breanna Pollack and Grace Kerkbashian 6-1, 6-3 in the consolation bracket before falling to Anna Beth Woolf and Danielle Savin of Winnetka North Shore Country Day 6-2, 6-1.
With the finishes, the Vikings are tied for fifth with New Lenox Providence Catholic and could hold on to that spot after today’s final matches.
“My understanding is that all the teams in front of us will stay in front of us,” Houpt said. “There might be some changes tomorrow, but we are in fifth right now and it will be awesome, even if we drop a little. Our goals was to finish in the top 10, so this was beyond your goal.”
Houpt has known most of the team since they were younger and she was impressed with how they have come along, especially this season.
“I have known a few of them since they were young, so to see them come together and work hard as a team has been fun,” Houpt said. “Kedzie Griffin, who was out with a torn ACL, was our only senior so we will have everyone back. It it great to see them grow and develop and change even over a year.”
With everyone coming back, the Vikings could once again make the trip to the Chicago suburbs and do even better than the last two days.
“Once the year settles down and meet again, we will set goals and see what we have to do and what we want to accomplish this year,” Houpt said. “You work through the whole year to see what you want to do. I think it was an inspiration for them because now they can see what they can do up there.”
We had so much fun and to take all six up there to experience it will give them memories for a lifetime and that is cool.
Schlarman Academy’s Maya Jenny started her journey on Thursday by losing to Ottawa’s Ella Marvel 6-2, 6-0. Jenny would beat Iiiana Maier of Palos Heights Chicago Christian 6-2, 6-2 before losing in the second round to LaSalle-Peru’s Carlie Miller 6-3, 6-1.
