DANVILLE — Even with three forfeits, the Danville girls tennis team found a way to get a 5-4 win over Urbana on Thursday.
Lexi Ellis, Ava Towne and Hannah Schroeder each had win in singles for the Vikings, while Ellis and Lexi Foley and Towne and Schrader teamed up for singles wins.
The Vikings will face Schlarman Academy Friday at the Danville Tennis Center.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Danville 5, Urbana 4
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Myra Stevens 8-0, Ava Towne (D) def. Hannah Null 8-0, Hannah Schroeder (D) def. Alisa Tangurnatwaiet 8-4, Eisla Madigan (U) def. Lexi Foley 8-2.
Doubles — Ellis-Foley def. Null-Madigan 6-3, 6-4. Towne-Schroeder def. Tangurnatwaiet-Malita Ponminginga 6-0, 6-0.
