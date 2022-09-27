BLOOMINGTON — The Danville girls tennis team was able to defeat Bloomington 6-3 in Big 12 Conference action on Tuesday.
Josie Hotsinpiller, Cici Brown, Reese Rundle and Brooklyn Behrens each had a win in singles for the Vikings, while the teams of Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne and Rundle and Brown each won in doubles.
Danville will return to Bloomington on Friday to start the Bloomington Invitational.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Bloomington
Danville 6, Bloomington 3
Singles — Mariel Runyan (B) def. Lexi Ellis 6-1, 6-2. Gabby Runyan (B) def. Anna Houpt 6-2, 6-3. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Olivia Bell 6-0, 6-2. Cici Brown (D) def. Lila Lowell 6-1, 6-0. Reese Rundle (D) def. Holly Turnbull 6-0, 6-2. Brooklynn Behrens (D) def. Khushi Galpalli 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Runyan-Runyan def. Ellis-Houpt 6-4, 6-4. Hotsinpiller-Ava Towne def. Lowell-Galpalli 6-0, 6-2. Rundle-Brown def. Turnbull-Setzler 6-1, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.