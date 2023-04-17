COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team beat out three other teams on Saturday to win the Covington Invitational.
Peyton Brown win the No. 1 Singles Championship for the Trojans, beating Emily Walsh of North Newton 6-0, 6-0 and Syrenia Hardy of Hanover Southwestern 7-5, 5-7, 10-5.
The other two titles for the Trojans were in the doubles, where No. 1 team Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet beat out South Putnam's Alie Newby and Madie Newby 6-0, -61 before beating Hanover Southwestern's Autumn Gross and Natalie LaRue 7-5, 6-1.
The No. 2 team of Isabella Lynch and Trinity Cope beat Hanover Southwestern's Raygan Crawford and Kaylee Hite 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 before beating South Putnam's Amelia Jester and Courtney Huff 6-2, 7-5 in the final.
The Trojans will travel to Western Boone on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.