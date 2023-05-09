COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team cruised to a 5-0 win over Clinton Prairie on Tuesday.
Peyton Brown, Halle Grady and Kendall Shumaker each won singles matches for the Trojans, while the doubles teams of Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet and Trinity Cope and Isabella Lynch each won.
The Trojans are 9-6 overall and will start play in the Wabash River Conference Tournament preliminaries on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 5, Clinton Prairie 0
Singles — Peyton Brown (C) def. Delaney Lee 6-2, 6-2. Halle Grady (C) def. Chloe Prevot 6-3, 6-1. Kendall Shumaker (C) def. Addy Booth 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Addison Streuer0Lilly Hacquet (C) def. Merissa Large-Sofia Moriera 6-0, 6-0. Trinity Cope-Isabella Lynch (C) def. Adrianna Perkins-Hannah Schultz 6-0, 6-0.
Records — Covington 9-6 overall.
