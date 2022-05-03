COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team beat South Vermillion 5-0 in Wabash River Conference action on Tuesday.
Peyton Brown, Cora Reynolds and Halle Grady each won in single for the Trojans, while the doubles teams of Emma Taylor and Karsyn Engle and Addison Streuer and Lily Hacquet also won.
The Trojans are 5-2 and 4-1 in the WRC.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 5, South Vermillion 0
Singles — Peyton Brown (C) def. Jessica Servis 6-1, 6-0, Cora Reynolds (C) def. Amelia Craig 6-1, 6-0. Halle Grady (C) def. Shirley Kennedy 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Emma Taylor-Karsyn Engle (C) def. Cora Cottrell-Ambraydha Lujan 6-1, 6-0. Addison Streuer-Lily Hacquet (C) def. Emily Vough-Taylor Inman 6-1, 6-2.
Records — Covington 5-2 overall, 4-1 in Wabash River Conference.
