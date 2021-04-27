COVINGTON, Ind, — The Covington girls tennis team won a singles match and a doubles match along with three forfeits as they beat Attica 5-0 on Tuesday.
Grace Wright won in singles for the Trojans, who are 6-1 overall, and the team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor won in doubles.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 5, Attica 0
Singles — Grace Wright (C) def. Rhiran Seward 6-0, 6-0; Nai'a Pettit (C) won by forfeit; Halle Grady (C) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Ella Peterson-Jordan Riegle 6-0, 6-0; Cora Reynolds-Daisy Goeppner (C) won by forfeit.
Records — Covington 6-1 overall.
