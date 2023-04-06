COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team evened its record at 1-1 on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Attica.
Peyton Brown, Halle Grady and Kendall Shumaker each had singles wins for the Trojans, while the teams of Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet and Trinity Cope and Isabella Lynch each won in doubles.
The Trojans will face Fountain Central on Monday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 5, Attica 0
Singles — Peyton Brown (C) def. Adyson Goodwin 6-3, 6-4, Halle Grady (C) def. Libby Peterson 6-0, 6-0, Kendall Shumaker (C) def. Julia Becker 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Addison Streuer-Lilly Hacquet (C) def. Molly Peterson-Lilly Sichts 6-0, 6-1. Trinity Cope-Isabella Lynch (C) def. Aubree Jones-Gwen Duncan 6-0, 6-0.
Records — Covington 1-1 overall, 1-0 in Wabash River Conference. Attica 0-1, 0-1.
