COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team shut out Attica 5-0 on Tuesday.
Peyton Brown, Cora Reynolds and Halle Grady each won in singles for Covington, while the doubles teams of Emma Taylor and Karsyn Engle and Addison Streuer and Isabella Lynch also won.
The Trojans are 3-2 and 3-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 5, Attica 0
Singles — Peyton Brown (C) def. Adyson Goodwin 6-4, 6-3. Cora Reynolds (C) def. Libby Peterson 6-0, 6-0. Halle Grady (C) def. Camille Smith 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Emma Taylor-Karsyn Engle (C) def. Rheann Seward-Jordyn Riegel 6-2, 6-0. Addison Streuer-Isabella Lynch (C) won by forfeit.
Records — Covington 3-2 overall, 3-1 in Wabash River Conference
