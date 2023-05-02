CLINTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team battled into a tie in the Wabash River Conference title race on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over South Vermillion.
Peyton Brown, Halle Grady and Kendall Shumaker each won in singles for the Trojans, while the teams of Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer and Isabella Lynch and Trinity Cope each won in doubles.
The Trojans are 5-6 and 4-1 in the WRC and is tied with Fountain Central for the lead.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Clinton, Ind.
Covington 5, S. Vermillion 0
Singles — Peyton Brown (C) def. Amelia Craig 6-2, 6-0. Halle Grady (C) def. Jessica Servis 6-0, 6-0. Kendall Shumaker (C) def. Shirley Kennedy 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Lilly Hacquet-Addison Streuer (C) def. Emily Vaughn-Leah Sampson 6-1, 6-0. Isabella Lynch-Trinity Cope (C) def. Cora Cottrell-Taylor Inman 7-5, 6-2
Records — Covington 5-6 overall, 4-1 in Wabash River Conference.
