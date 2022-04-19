COVINGTON, Ind. — The doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor kept the Covington girls tennis team from being shutout on Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Western Boone.
The Trojans are 0-2 and will face Parke Heritage on Monday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Western Boone 4, Covington 1
Singles — Marli Ransom (WB) def. Peyton Brown 6-2, 6-0. Jaden Maze (WB) def. Cora Reynolds 0-6, 6-2, 6-4. Leelah Fettig (WB) def. Halle Grady 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Makaila Arnold-Maddie Hawkins 6-3, 6-1. Jada Smith-Olivia Neff (WB) def. Addison Streuer-Isabella Lynch 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 6-4.
Records — Covington 0-2 overall, Western Boone 2-0 overall.
