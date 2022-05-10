Covington logo

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team fell to Southmont 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Trojans' wins was in doubles with the teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Addison Streuer and Lily Hacquet taking victories.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

At Covington, Ind.

Southmont 3, Covington 2

Singles — Hanna Long (S) def. Peyton Brown 6-3, 7-5. Bailey Barker (S) def. Cora Reynolds 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, Marley Jones (S) def. Halle Grady 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Dori Frederick-Courtly Carpenter 6-3, 6-0. Addison Streuer-Lily Hacquet (C) def. Kela Johnson-Alexa Bradley 6-2, 6-2.

Records — Covington 8-3

