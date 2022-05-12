LEBANON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team could not get past Lebanon on Thursday, losing 3-2.
The doubles teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet won for the Trojans, who are 8-4.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Lebanon, Ind.
Lebanon 3, Covington 2
Singles — Ava Lehmkuhler (L) def. Peyton Brown 6-2, 6-0. Breanna Page (L) def. Cora Reynolds 6-3, 6-2. Bianca Coronado (L) def. Halle Grady 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Michelle Horvatti-Irene Ransom 6-4, 6-3. Addison Streuer-Lilly Hacquet (C) def. Aaliyah Carlise-Kate Williams 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).
Records — Covington 8-4 overall
