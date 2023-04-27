COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team were beaten 4-1 to Benton Central on Thursday.
The doubles team of Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer got the only win for the Trojans, who will play at Delta on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Benton Central 4, Covington 1
Singles — Kinlyn Yadon (BC) def. Peyton Brown 6-1, 6-2. Rachel Tolen (BC) def. Jaylin Allen 6-0, 6-0. Amsley Harrell (BC) def. Kendall Shumaker. 7-5, 6-4
Doubles — Lilly Hacquet-Addison Streuer (C) def. Sophie Cobb-Ellie Wetli 7-5, 6-3. Alyvia Galetta-Hayley Todd (BC) def. Trinity Cope-Isabella Lynch 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).
Records — Covington 4-3 overall
