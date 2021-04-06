COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team started the season on Tuesday with a 3-2 loss to West Vigo.
The Trojans won both of the doubles matches with Naia Pettit and Karyn Engle winning 6-0, 6-2 and Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner winning 6-0, 6-1.
Covington will face Attica on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
West Vigo 3, Covington 2
Singles — Kaitlin Whitford (WV) def. Grace Wright 6-0, 6-4; Ellie Easton (WV) def. Emma Taylor 6-3, 7-5; Keira Anderson (WV) def. Amber Cruser 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Naia Pettit-Karyn Engle (C) def. Abigail Mechan-Emily Gabbard 6-0, 6-2; Cora Reynolds-Daisy Goeppner (C) def. Pauline Debaun-Ellie Davis 6-0, 6-1.
Records — Covington 0-1 overall, West Vigo 1-0 overall.
